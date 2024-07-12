Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $87.13

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Block by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.