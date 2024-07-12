Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT at $27.36

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.