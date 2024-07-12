Analyzing DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $877.28 million 2.76 $185.28 million $1.55 8.99 Patria Investments $327.60 million 2.31 $118.40 million $0.78 16.46

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% Patria Investments 36.70% 35.95% 18.68%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

