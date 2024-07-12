Analyzing Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 17.09% 11.34% 0.92% Financial Institutions 11.53% 9.66% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Financial Institutions has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $42.11 million 1.79 $7.43 million $1.55 10.17 Financial Institutions $334.38 million 0.95 $50.26 million $2.51 8.21

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

