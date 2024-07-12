Analyzing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -161.62% -46.51% -38.66% GDS -41.33% -8.70% -2.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $81.08 million 28.42 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -9.28 GDS $1.40 billion 1.57 -$606.18 million ($3.21) -3.59

Analyst Ratings

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GDS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rumble and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 GDS 0 1 2 0 2.67

GDS has a consensus target price of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Rumble.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Rumble on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

