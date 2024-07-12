Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 8,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.
About Andean Precious Metals
Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.