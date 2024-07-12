Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.
AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).
View Our Latest Research Report on AAL
Anglo American Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Activity at Anglo American
In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In the last quarter, insiders bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.