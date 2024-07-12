Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,394 ($30.66) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,516.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.19. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In the last quarter, insiders bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

