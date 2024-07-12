Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 281,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 20.3% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in AON by 5.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $298.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,731. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.