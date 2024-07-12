Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $45.93

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.93, but opened at $47.50. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 13,926 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $23,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

