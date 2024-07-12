Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $231.56 and last traded at $231.51. 15,691,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,328,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.43.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 30,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 72.5% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 272,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.