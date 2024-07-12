Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Group and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macquarie Group and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A $4.18 33.09 Applied Digital $143.91 million 5.61 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -7.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Macquarie Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Macquarie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Macquarie Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 157.94%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Macquarie Group.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital. The MAM segment provides investment solutions to clients across various capabilities in private markets and public investments, including infrastructure, green investments, agriculture and natural assets, real estate, private credit, asset finance, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. The BFS segment offers personal banking products comprising home loans, car loans, transaction and savings accounts, and credit cards; and wrap platform and cash management, financial advisory, and private banking services, as well as investment and superannuation products. It also provides deposit, lending, and payment solutions and services to business clients. The CGM segment provides risk management, lending and financing, capital solutions, market access, and physical execution and logistics to corporate and institutional clients; and specialist finance and asset management solutions. The Macquarie Capital segment provides advisory and capital raising services. It is also involved in development and investment in infrastructure and energy projects and companies; and brokerage business, including equity research, sales, execution capabilities, and corporate access. Macquarie Group Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

