ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Buys $191,901.98 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

ABIO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,609. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma makes up approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

