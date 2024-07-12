ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Buys $191,901.98 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.
- On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %
ABIO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,609. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma makes up approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
