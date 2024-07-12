Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63. 833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Archer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

