Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.89. 376,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 528,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

The company has a market cap of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

