Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.