Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,424.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.