Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.67.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Up 14.6 %

ATZ stock traded up C$6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.59. 1,057,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.