Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.30

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.30 and last traded at C$41.19, with a volume of 119694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.67.

Aritzia Stock Up 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

