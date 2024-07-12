Ark (ARK) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Ark has a market cap of $58.62 million and $13.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,079,732 coins and its circulating supply is 182,079,322 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

