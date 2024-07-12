Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 2.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,131,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,336,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
