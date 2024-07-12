ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.39

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 183570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,040. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.