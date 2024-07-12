Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.96. 855,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.39 and a fifty-two week high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

