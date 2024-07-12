Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.61 and last traded at $138.30. 287,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 511,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 10.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 9.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.