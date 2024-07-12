AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,803,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,390,223. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

