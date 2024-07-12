Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Cut to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATGGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Auction Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ATG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 490.50 ($6.28). The company had a trading volume of 71,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 785 ($10.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 546.83. The stock has a market cap of £597.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,150.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

