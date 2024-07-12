Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Cut to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ATG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 490.50 ($6.28). The company had a trading volume of 71,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 785 ($10.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 546.83. The stock has a market cap of £597.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,150.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

