Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Cut to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
