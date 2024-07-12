Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 7.3 %
AVLNF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
