Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 7.3 %

AVLNF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

