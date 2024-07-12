AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

