AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,544. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

