B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 209.2% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

