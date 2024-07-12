B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc World Mkts

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold a total of 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.