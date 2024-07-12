Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.