Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $624,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $6,787,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.80. 2,452,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.