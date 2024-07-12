Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $174.14 on Friday. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.