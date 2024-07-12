Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

