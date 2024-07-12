Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

