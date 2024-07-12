Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of BCTF stock remained flat at $9.60 on Friday. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

