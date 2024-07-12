Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.