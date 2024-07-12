Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.