BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.35.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 513,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 422.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

