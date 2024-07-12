Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $45.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

