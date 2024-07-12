Barclays Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $41.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.44.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.