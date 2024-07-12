Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Baxter International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 4,238,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

