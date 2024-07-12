Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

