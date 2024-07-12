Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.3 %
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
