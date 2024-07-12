Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $331.86 million and $1.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.23 or 0.05394294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00044081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,853,545 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,153,545 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

