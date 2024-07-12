Bernard Coulie Sells 38,710 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 826,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

