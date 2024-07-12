Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Up 101.5% in June

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZQIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.