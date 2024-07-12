Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,121.87

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.87 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($15.32). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,184 ($15.17), with a volume of 376,039 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.19) to GBX 1,285 ($16.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.41) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.84) to GBX 1,385 ($17.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,455.45%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($127,463.10). Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

