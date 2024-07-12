Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Trading Down 2.1%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.68. 12,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 326,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

