bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $99.43 and last traded at $99.43. 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

bioMérieux Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

