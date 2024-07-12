Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.71 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $241.39 or 0.00417320 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $29.73 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,063,311 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,061,478. The last known price of Bittensor is 243.36145815 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $31,508,082.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

